Buoyed by the rising impact of technology in all spheres of life, Greensprings Educational Service is collaborating with Flutterwave firm to offer internship to its students.
The partnership, according to the school’s Director of Education, Ms. Helen Brocklesby, gives its Year …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2IPH5DY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The partnership, according to the school’s Director of Education, Ms. Helen Brocklesby, gives its Year …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2IPH5DY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]