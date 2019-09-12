Metro Gunmen Kidnap Girl, Injure Father In Machete Attack – Channels Television

#1
Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday attacked the home of a man identified as Alhaji Usman Bobo in Jalingo, Taraba State

The gunmen attacked the man with a machete and whisked his daughter, Farida Usman, away around...

taraba.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2AfEEam

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top