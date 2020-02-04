Metro Gunmen open fire on bus in Abuja, abduct passengers – Olisa.tv

#1
Gunmen have abducted passengers of public transport in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Anjuguri Manzah, the spokesman of the FCT police command, said the gunmen opened fire on the bus before whisking their victims away. Manzah said the incident happened on Sunday evening along Piri Kwali expressway — barely …

gunmen.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UmBflq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top