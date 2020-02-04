Gunmen have abducted passengers of public transport in the federal capital territory (FCT).
Anjuguri Manzah, the spokesman of the FCT police command, said the gunmen opened fire on the bus before whisking their victims away. Manzah said the incident happened on Sunday evening along Piri Kwali expressway — barely …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UmBflq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Anjuguri Manzah, the spokesman of the FCT police command, said the gunmen opened fire on the bus before whisking their victims away. Manzah said the incident happened on Sunday evening along Piri Kwali expressway — barely …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UmBflq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]