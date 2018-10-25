Metro HBO Releases Documentary On Chibok Girls And Life After Their Release – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
The #BringBackOurGirls movement might have died down, but once upon a time, it was the hottest thing on the internet with people like Michelle Obama and Justin Timberlake using the hashtags.

HBO has released a documentary on what happened to the girls who were released. In the …



Read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2PknD83

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top