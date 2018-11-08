Metro Heartbreaking photos of incubator used in Nigerian hospital to save life of premature baby – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Many challenges threaten the stability of the health sector in Nigeria, including an acute lack of proper infrastructure and equipment to aid the health workers do their jobs.

In fact, reports have shown that about 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria yearly; meaning the manpower in the health sector is …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RERTIk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top