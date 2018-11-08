Many challenges threaten the stability of the health sector in Nigeria, including an acute lack of proper infrastructure and equipment to aid the health workers do their jobs.
In fact, reports have shown that about 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria yearly; meaning the manpower in the health sector is …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RERTIk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In fact, reports have shown that about 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria yearly; meaning the manpower in the health sector is …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RERTIk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]