Hailey Baldwin has taken on her husband Justin Bieber’s name.
Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram to make the changes which now reflect her marital name, and this comes two months after news surfaced that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony held in a New York Court. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OOFVdg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram to make the changes which now reflect her marital name, and this comes two months after news surfaced that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony held in a New York Court. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OOFVdg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]