General Health Here’s Why Men Get Beer Guts But Women Don’t – AskMen

#1
Sometimes men get the raw end of the deal in life. Men have shorter lifespans, are more likely to grow back hair, are subject to the viral “man flu,” and get beer guts.

Fortunately, at least when it comes to beer bellies, science can explain why you’re more likely to see a spare tire around men than women....



Read more via AskMen http://bit.ly/2WM4DiM
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top