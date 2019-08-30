Jidenna shut down claims of of same-sex relationships being non-existent in African culture during his visit to Sway Universe.
The Nigerian-American singer debunked claims of Europeans bringing homosexuality to Africa, while also blaming misinformation and homophobia for limited ideas about homosexuality which has a place in African history...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZrkAAT
