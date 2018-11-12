Police in Ogun State have arrested a woman, Mrs. Jennifer Dikeocha, for allegedly inflicting injuries on her four-yearold stepdaughter, Stephanie.
The class teacher of the victim at Royal Peters International Academy, Mowe, lodged complaints against the stepmother upon which the police promptly acted. The state Police …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PppFVe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The class teacher of the victim at Royal Peters International Academy, Mowe, lodged complaints against the stepmother upon which the police promptly acted. The state Police …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PppFVe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]