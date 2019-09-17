Metro Four held for woman, daughter, grandson’s murder – Newtelegraph

#1
Police in Edo State have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.

The victims were identified as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe (52), Mrs. Blessing Efe (25) and a six-month-old baby boy. The victims were murdered on Thursday last week at their residence …

police ag.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QfSl49

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top