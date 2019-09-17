Police in Edo State have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.
The victims were identified as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe (52), Mrs. Blessing Efe (25) and a six-month-old baby boy. The victims were murdered on Thursday last week at their residence …
