You can certainly feel like death warmed over when you get the flu, which often lasts for a dreadfully feverish, snotty and cough-wracked week.But in some rare cases, the flu can actually be fatal. Last year, influenza killed about 80,000 people, including 180 children, according to the Centers …Read more via chicagotribune.com – https://ift.tt/2NpZlVl Get More Nigeria Metro News