Politics How INEC prepared for Saturday’s elections, treated ad-hoc staff – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced final distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive voting materials on Friday. As of Friday night, almost all registration area centres (RACs) had received or were about to receive voting materials, PREMIUM TIMES and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) found in …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tpq8Jb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top