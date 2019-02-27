Politics Elections: INEC ad-hoc staff protest in Iba, Ojo collation centres in Lagos - Premium Times Nigeria

Scores of ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Ojo and Iba Collation Centres in Lagos on Saturday staged a protest over unpaid allowances.

The collation centres are located at St. Michael Nursery and Primary School, Costain Road, Ojo, and Local Authority Primary School, Iba, both in Lagos State.

