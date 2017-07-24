Son of actor and playwright has revealed how his father dies after observing the early moening prayer. Faleti died on Sunday in his home in Ibadan at the age of 86 due to old age. Speaking with Punch, the son, Adeniyi, said he was helping his father with his bath when he died. According to him, his father observed the early morning devotion with his family members and soon after told them that he had prayed to God to send someone else to continue his mission as he was tired and longing for home. He also said that he asked for hot pap, which he took before his death. Adeniyi said, “After the morning devotion, I helped him to the bathroom as I normally did. He said he wanted God to send someone else to come and complete his work because he had done all he could do. He also said that he wanted to go home. Suddenly, I noticed that he was not breathing again. We took him to the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he was confirmed dead. We shall miss him