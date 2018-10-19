The war of posters, customised t-shirts and fez caps that were displayed during the primaries, indicated that the printing sector was the highest beneficiary of the economic largesse that accrued from the primaries.
The epicentre of Kano printers, spread along Niger, Church and Yoruba roads recorded tripled patronage, our checks revealed......
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2QYFLl7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The epicentre of Kano printers, spread along Niger, Church and Yoruba roads recorded tripled patronage, our checks revealed......
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2QYFLl7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]