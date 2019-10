For Ofonime Udoh, the pastor in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Oko Oba, in Efun Ilaje area of Lagos State, it was, perhaps, the longest wait of his life. After walking down the aisle with his wife, Ikwo, a civil servant with the Akwa Ibom …Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31xSi3L Get More Nigeria Metro News