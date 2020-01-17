PREMIUM TIMES has obtained more details of the negotiations that led to the release of five kidnapped aid workers in Borno State
This newspaper broke the news of the release of the victims by a Boko Haram faction, ISWAP, on Wednesday....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Rn0kK1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This newspaper broke the news of the release of the victims by a Boko Haram faction, ISWAP, on Wednesday....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Rn0kK1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]