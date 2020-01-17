Metro EXCLUSIVE: How five abducted aid workers were released by Boko Haram – Premium Times Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained more details of the negotiations that led to the release of five kidnapped aid workers in Borno State

This newspaper broke the news of the release of the victims by a Boko Haram faction, ISWAP, on Wednesday....

