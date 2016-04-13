How To Insert The Naira Symbol In A Microsoft Word Document

Step 1Launch Microsoft Word and type the amount, say N5000Step 2Highlight the letter NStep 3Press Control D (Ctrl + D) to open the Font Modification Icon and wait for the font dialogue to open in the font dialogue box, you will be able to select more advanced options for your fonts.Step 4From the list of options, click on “Double Strikethrough” (You will see a preview of what it will look like in the preview box below the options)Step 5Click on “OKStep 6In case you continue to type and all your words have the double strikethrough feature, just press Control D to open the Font Modification Icon again and make sure to uncheck the ''Double Strikethrough''. You can then continue with your typing.