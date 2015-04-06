How To Run Android Apps On Your Windows, Mac And Linux

Just like computers, smartphones are designed to handle a wide range of task and responsibilities. They are very versatile and can be applied to various fields of human endeavor, from office management to health checks, there’s hardly any field Smartphones can’t be utilized. Smartphones are equipped with powerful mobile Operating Systems that help the applications installed on it communicate with their hardware components.One of the world’s most popular mobile operating systems is Android, and it was created based on Linux kernel. Android OS, currently being developed by Google, is designed primarily for Touchscreen mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones with a user interface based on direct manipulation. Real world actions like pinching, tapping, swiping and reverse pinching are use to manipulate the virtual keyboard and on screen objects.Android was founded in 2003 by Rich Milner, Andy Rubin, Palo Alto, Chris White and Nick Sears. The original idea, according to Andy Rubin, was to develop smarter mobile devices that were more aware of its owner’s preferences and location. The plan was to develop an operating system that could be used on cameras; however, the plan was shelved for the creation of a mobile operating system that could rival those produced by Symbian and Microsoft Windows Mobile.Android was acquired by Google on August 17, 2005 and the core employees such as White, Miner and Rubin decided to remain as part the company’s employees after the acquisition. At that time, Android was relatively unknown to many, but most people saw the acquisition as an attempt by Google to break into the mobile phone market. While working for Google, Rubin led a team that developed a Linux Kernel powered platform. This new platform was subsequently marketed by Google to new handset carriers and makers on the promise of providing an upgradable and a flexible system.Google prepared a series of software partners and hardware components and gave an indication to the carriers that it was willing to cooperate with them depending on the level of cooperation they preferred. Currently, most android apps can be found on the Playstore and can be downloaded for free or for a fee. The Google playstore had over 1million apps published on it as of July 2013 and has seen over 50 billion applications downloaded so far. As of June 2013, there were over 538million monthly active Android users and that number exceeded 1billion as at 2014, according to Google I/O 2014. As of 2015, Android now has the largest installed base of all general-purpose operating system.Currently, a new tool called ARC Welder was unveiled by Google and it has given users the ability to run android apps on their Mac or PCs provided they are able to install and run the Google chrome browser. Late last year Google launched the Beta version of this tool. The Chrome OS, and now the App runtime for Chrome is being made available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux users. Originally, the ARC was designed for app developers but currently anyone using a Laptop or desktop computer can run the ARC.Google announced that extensive efforts were put into the development of the ARC Welder and that people who are able to run android apps on their PCs should experience similar speed and smoothness, as if they were being run on tablets or smartphones. However, a few apps were tested using Ars Technica, unsurprisingly, some of these apps didn’t work as intended. The major reason attributed to these development isn’t farfetched, most of these apps were solely created to work on smartphones and Tablet computers. Some popular apps such as 2dots and CandyCrush were tested and they worked perfectly well but when it comes to testing bigger files using this tool, you may begin to notice some problems.If you want to run your favorite apps on your PC, you’ll need to visit the Google playstore and download the ARC Welder Chrome extension, and then download the APK file of the app you want to run. However, not every one might be able to download the android APK files easily from the Google Play Store, but you’ll need to learn how to do that first.The android community is growing by the day, which includes both developers and users. One good advantage going for Android is their Open Source concept, which allows easy development, sharing of files and documents especially when compared to iOS devices. Google is looking for ways to extend its Mobile OS dominance to the PC world, which is currently being dominated Microsoft. With the unveiling of the ARC welder, PC owners now have the added flexibility of downloading and running Android apps. This latest developments will surely give Google a good foothold in the PC market, and it’s left to be seen how Microsoft will respond to it.Photo Credit: phandroid.com, crackberry.com