The chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Mike Okiro, has dismissed the rumour that the recent recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force was hijacked by some high ranking police officers. Okiro, the former Inspector-General of Police, dispelled the rumour on Thursday in Port Harcourt in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria . Hinting on how the officers were selected, he insisted that due process was followed in the recruitment of the 10, 000 applicants approved by the presidency for recruitment into the Police Force. “I am bold to say that due process was strictly followed during the recent Police recruitment. “The successful applicants have been employed in the force. “I am happy to note that the 10,000 applicants approved for recruitment by the presidency cut across all cadres. “They have already being posted to their various stations across the country,” he said. Okiro said that the cadres included Police Constables, Inspectors, Medical Personnels, Marine Officers amomg others. NAN