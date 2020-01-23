While sticking to its core values and establishing market leadership in the environmental hygiene and homecare space, Hypo, makers of Nigeria’s beloved bleach which recently began a Nationwide Sanitization campaign in open markets in Nigeria to curb the spread of Lassa fever has taken the outreach to Ondo and Edo, which are considered to have recorded the highest number of cases.The Sanitization Campaign is in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to visit major open markets across 11 states in the country to enlighten market women and the entire public on the Lassa fever epidemic and steps to keep their environment clean and effectively sanitized towards curbing the spread.In attendance was Dr. Stephen Fagbemi, Head, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ondo State to address the Oja Oba marketers and entire public.Nigeria has registered an upsurge in the number of Lassa Fever cases since the beginning of the year, with 365 positive cases and 47 deaths reported from 23 states across the country. According to week five situation report on the disease released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, the number of states reporting at least a case of the disease rose to 23 from 19 in the previous week.According to Ms. Omotunde Bamigbaiye, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach who said the need to embark on this nature of campaign became apparent as it is a common knowledge that women remain the custodians of the family and managers of house affairs which is why catching up with them at the market square remains a strategic touch point to disseminate the message.“It is not just coincidental that Hypo Sanitization Campaign against Lassa holds in Ondo and Benin, it is a common knowledge that these are areas/communities with the highest number of Lassa fever cases which is clearly backed by NCDC’s week 5 situation report. “Of all confirmed cases, 76% are from Edo (35%), Ondo (35%) and Ebonyi (6%) states”.The idea is to have the public incorporate effective sanitization approach into their cleaning routine while taking them through step by step processes to prevent the spread of Lassa fever both at their shops and at home. Which is why we ensure everyone present at the program gets a free product to take home” she said.While engaging the audience in Oja Oba Market, Akure South LG, Ondo State Chief Mrs. M.A Adekanye, Erelu-Iyaloja General, Akure Kingdom who profusely expressed her gratitude to the Hypo Management for their thoughtfulness, she praised the team members for efforts dissipated in carrying out the enlightenment program which was clearly for the greater good of the public. She also addressed the market to take learnings of the exercise so the spread of the disease can be effectively controlled.Hypo Sanitization Campaign against Lassa is a nationwide campaign billed to touch 11 states, especially those cities which are mostly affected by the disease. This exercise has been planned to run alongside with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team in attendance at all locations achieve a far-reaching impact.Opeyemi Awojobi, Sponsorship Manager, Tolaram group while addressing the gathering in Ekpoma Market, reiterated that the campaign kicked off simultaneously at 2 locations the previous day; Oke Arin Market, Lagos State and Oja Oba Market, Akure South LG, Ondo State, then in Benin at Ekpoma Main Market, while trail moves to Abuja on Saturday at Wuse Market