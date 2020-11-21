With the global calculation of about 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation and at risk of deadly diseases globally, Hypo Toilet Cleaner in celebration of the World Toilet Day, rehabilitated and maintained over 50 water closets in three high traffic areas in Lagos State while providing access to free usage to encourage the use of public toilets and reduction of open defecation.2020 World Toilet Day in Nigeria is themed: "Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change".While demonstrating its contribution towards curtailing the global sanitation crisis and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6: "water and sanitation for all come 2030" , Hypo took the World Toilet Day sensitisation and awareness campaign to Berger, Oshodi and Ojo area, offering free defecation service at these identified public facilities.L-R: Mr. Opeyemi Awojobi, Sponsorship Manager- Tolaram Group,Mrs. Adenike Adebayo, maintenance manager Ojodu Berger Toilet; Mrs Sola Hassan, Director Public Health Education, Lagos State Min of Health;Mr Akintayo Akinseloyin, Brand Manager Hypo Toilet cleaner and Mrs Olasunkanmi Fasilat, Cleaner Ojodu Berger toilet during the Hypo Toilet cleaner maintenance activity to commemorate 2020 world toilet day in Lagos.The three days long activity which was organized with the participation of the Lagos State Ministry of Health is geared towards building the trust of the public towards utilizing public toilets while also bringing into their consciousness the need to ensure good maintenance and hygiene culture in these facilities to curtail the spread of deadly infectious diseases and encourage more usage .Speaking at the event at Ojodu Berger Motor Park Toilet facility, the Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Akintayo Akinseloyin, said with the huge infrastructural deficit in terms of toilet facilities across Nigeria, according to statistics, there is need to create massive sensitisation around behavioural change towards using safe toilets and eschewing open defecation."We have decided to take over the cleaning and management of over 50 Water Closets in Berger, Arena market in Oshodi and Trade fair, all in Lagos state for the first phase of our programme. We shall be deploying our resources including the Hypo toilet cleaner to keep the toilet sparkling, attractive and germs free. By so doing, people who make use of the facilities can have a positive view of public toilet and develop a taste for using it when there is need for it.""Today we want to build people's trust in using public toilet facilities, discouraging the act of indiscriminate defecation in open places while working towards the objective of a hygienically safe environment for all.The Director, Health Education, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Shola Hassan commended Hypo on its partnership with the state government in discouraging the culture of open defecation, unhygienic practice among the people thereby keeping infectious diseases around the environment at bay.Hassan who is also a Health Educator in Lagos State said, Although the Hypo company has been very active in the quest towards ensuring a well disinfected spaces and healthy environment with their products, she however, encourages Nigerians in understanding that the art of cleanliness and hygiene should be considered and treated as an individual task which everyone must imbibe in order to maintain a healthier nation.Also speaking, the Facility Manager, Ojodu Berger motor park toilet, Adenike Adebayo emphasised on the need for clean toilet facilities to ensure the coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases do not find its way to the public."We cannot have coronavirus in this place because we ensure this public toilet is clean and safe for use. Because travellers also stop by to use this toilet, we ensure it is clean. If it is dirty the public is not safe. We have been in partnership with Hypo to clean this toilet and disinfect it for safe use," she added.