Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, says he would have taken up arms against bandits in the state if his office allowed. Yari said this while addressing reporters in Gasau, the state capital on Thursday.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the state …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ERnc0f
Get More Nigeria Political News
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the state …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ERnc0f
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]