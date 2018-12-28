Politics I’d have taken up arms, says Yari as he asks Buhari to declare state of emergency in Zamfara – TheCable

#1
Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, says he would have taken up arms against bandits in the state if his office allowed. Yari said this while addressing reporters in Gasau, the state capital on Thursday.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the state …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ERnc0f

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top