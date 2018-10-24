Presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Kingsley Moghalu, has frowned on the proposed minimum wage by the Federal Government, saying any increment should be twice the current N18,000.00.
Professor Kingsley Moghalu Moghalu, in a statement yesterday, said to fund a higher minimum wage, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2z1s7X2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Professor Kingsley Moghalu Moghalu, in a statement yesterday, said to fund a higher minimum wage, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2z1s7X2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]