Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared himself an adopted son of Oginibu, an Urhobo town in Ughelli South, Delta State. This is just as he described former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, as the most illustrious Urhobo man and one of the most development-oriented Deltans......
Read more via Tribune Online – https://ift.tt/2EuFuV0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Tribune Online – https://ift.tt/2EuFuV0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]