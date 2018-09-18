Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka Mc Oluomo has declared that he's a loyalist of APC leader, Bola Tinubu.
According to him, 'I am an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban loyalist, I wear the Jagaban jersey, I've been a loyalist since 1999, the first mecca i went is through his execellence in the year 2000, moreso, he as done alot for me, he made me who i am today our relationship has been was very cordial and strong in the area that I grew up in'.
