Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau says he is not jittery over the March 23 Governorship Election Re-run in the state.
Lalong expressed this view while speaking with State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The March 9 …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2O97D5Q
Get More Nigeria Political News
Lalong expressed this view while speaking with State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The March 9 …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2O97D5Q
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]