It depends on the mood though, but yes I would follow my man to a strip club.
What I mean by mood is maybe we’ve been to normal clubs and we just need like a change of things maybe to spice up the night...
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OKKUwm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
What I mean by mood is maybe we’ve been to normal clubs and we just need like a change of things maybe to spice up the night...
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OKKUwm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]