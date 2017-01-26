The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has debunked the media report that said he led “a high powered delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London. President Muhammadu Buhari is on a two week vacation in London and doubts have been raised about his true state of health. Idris, in a statement signed by Don Awunah, Force Public Relations Officer said contrary to media report, he was in London on an official visit to London on the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service. The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command that works for the protection of London and the United Kingdom, against threats of terrorism. “Contrary to the compelling objectives of the planned visit, however, some sections of the Nigerian online and print media are disseminating invented and incorrect stories, and misrepresenting facts regarding the official visit of the IGP to the United Kingdom. “For the avoidance of doubt, the IGP did not lead “a high powered delegation” to visit President Mohammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in London. The visit of IGP to London while the President is on vacation is merely coincidental. The statement read