The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi II, has denied reports that he said that mosques should be converted to schools as avenues of instruction. Speaking with Leadership, the Emir noted that throughout Islamic history mosques have been used not only as places of prayers but also for meetings, instruction and education. He said: “even historically mosques are used for the accomplishment of other things other than worship. They have been used for instructions, meetings, arbitrations, policy planning and education.” He explained that what he advocated was that in rural areas especially where there are no primary schools, the mosques could also be used as alternatives pending when government can provide classrooms and other conventional school structures that would meet the required needs. “What I called for was for mosques to be used in temporary capacities to bridge the gap of lack of educational infrastructure that is bedeviling many rural communities,” the Emir emphasized. “It should be known, for clarity, that the use of mosques as venues of instruction is nothing new,” he added. I didn’t say that schools should substitute or cancel mosques.” Already several experts and clergies have supported the emir who is known to be well schooled on Islamic matters on the issue.