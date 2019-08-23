JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics I Have Paid You Back For Massively Voting For Me – Buhari Tells Kano, Kaduna Residents – Information Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has appreciated the people of Kaduna and Kano states for voting for him in last presidential election by giving them two substantive positions in his cabinet.

Buhari who got 1, 464,768 votes from Kano, the highest in the February 23 …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MvcIHL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top