Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Politics I Have Suffered A Lot - Femi Adesina

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 12:53 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he has suffered in the hands of those that twist information and spread fake news.

    While speaking at the 5th-anniversary lecture of News Express in Lagos yesterday September 28th, Adesina said that the purveyors of fake news and the consumers of such news have continued to help in its circulation. According to the presidential media aide, those who spread fake news and also the consumers of fake news should be punished by law.

    “I have suffered a lot from those who twist information. Our president came back August 19 and we said on 21, he was going to broadcast. We said the broadcast was 8am. Suddenly someone went online and said the broadcast has changed to 7am which had no truth in it at all. And you know, many people believed the change so a lot of people missed the original broadcast. That same day people began to call to ask if there was a public holiday. It turned out that it was Kogi state that declared public holiday and someone went online to say it was national.

    "If anything must worry us as media people or citizens of any country, it is fake news. Fake news is an epidemic now. But it is not just the purveyors of fake news that should be sanctioned, even the consumers of it are guilty because statistics have shown that the world consumes fake news more than true news. I saw those statistics online while doing a research” he said
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 12:53 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Suffered Femi Adesina
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Suffers Setback In Rivers, As 8,500 Members Defect To APC

      RemmyAlex, Sep 1, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,926
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 1, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      In Delta, APC Suffers Setback As 500 Members Defect to PDP

      RemmyAlex, Jul 30, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      675
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 30, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Politics

      Fani Kayode to Northerners: If Nigeria Breaks You Will Suffer the Most Yet You Insult Yorubas

      Lequte, Jun 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      7,281
      chinaza cynthia
      Jun 29, 2017
    4. Jules
      Politics

      Fani-Kayode: Those Who Gave Igbos Quit Notice Are Suffering From Bloodlust

      Jules, Jun 24, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      528
      Jules
      Jun 24, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Politics

      Buhari Suffered Memory Loss But He's Not as Bad as Before- Aides [Sahara Reporters]

      Lequte, Jun 24, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,152
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 24, 2017
    6. Samguine
      Politics

      After Ye Have Suffered For A While... By Femi Adesina

      Samguine, Sep 9, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      310
      Samguine
      Sep 9, 2016
    7. Jules
      Politics

      Why Femi Adesina Said Nigerians Are Not Suffering Under Buhari [PHOTO]

      Jules, May 26, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,182
      Jules
      May 26, 2016

    Comments