advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

I retired at 34 with $3 million—here are 5 downsides of early retirement that no one tells you – CNBC

#1
Many people have negative views on young retirees: They’re spoiled. They’re lazy. Their parents helped them. They won the lottery. But none of these things apply to me.

I grew up in a middle-income household. I worked hard to earn good grades and pay for college. I was the first …

retire.JPG

Read more via CNBC https://cnb.cx/31R7Gde
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top