Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics I will step on toes if that’s what it takes to make Oyo great – Seyi Makinde – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday said his administration will not shy away from taking hard decisions in order to set the state on a path of sustainable development.

Makinde, who also advised other state governors not to allow themselves to be caged by …

makinde.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31j5lGs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[86]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top