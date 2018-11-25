INTERNATIONAL Christian Concern, ICC, a non-partisan, charitable organization focused on human ri-ghts, religious freedom and assisting the persecuted Christian Church around the world has declared that after putting a call through to the traumatized mother of Leah Sharibu there has not been any further …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2S9IQ2A
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2S9IQ2A
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]