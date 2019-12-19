Entertainment Idris Elba & wife expecting first child together (photos) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Congratulations are in order for actor Idris Elba and his beautiful new bride Sabrina.

The couple is expecting their first child together, MTO News has confirmed. Sabrina stepped out last night at the world premiere of the new movie ‘Cats’ in NYC’s Lincoln Center....

