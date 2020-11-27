In Nigeria News today headlines include
- IGP: EndSARS targeted at removing Buhari – New Telegraph
- Wike tasks President Buhari on restructuring, fiscal federalism – Guardian News
- Check all British banks to see if I have any money – Gowon challenges Tom Tugendhat - Daily Post
- Summon Fashola over Lekki tollgate camera, #EndSARS lawyer tells panel - Punch Newspaper
- We’ve met the five demands of End SARS protesters – Nigerian govt - Daily post
