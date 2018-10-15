Metro IGP Orders Arrest of 4 Policemen who Shot Abuja Lady Dead – Olisa.tv

#1
The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the arrest of four policemen who allegedly shot dead a young lady, Anita Akapson, at Katampe Extension area, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The order for their arrest was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2QTdH2I

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top