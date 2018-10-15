The Nigeria Police Force has detained an unspecified number of its officials over the killing of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja.
Although full details of her death are not clear at this time of this report, Akapson was murdered on the night of Saturday, October 13, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ab9KAS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Although full details of her death are not clear at this time of this report, Akapson was murdered on the night of Saturday, October 13, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ab9KAS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]