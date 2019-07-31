JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Imo: 36-year-old, former minister, 15 others make Ihedioha’s cabinet – Legit.ng

#1
Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam, a graduate of Babcock University, has been appointed into the cabinet of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.

A first-class graduate, Okeahialam holds a bachelor of science in economics and has a master in business analytics and consulting from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom....

emeka.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/333SE48

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top