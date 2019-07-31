Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam, a graduate of Babcock University, has been appointed into the cabinet of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.
A first-class graduate, Okeahialam holds a bachelor of science in economics and has a master in business analytics and consulting from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom....
Read more via Legit.ng
