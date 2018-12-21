Politics Imo APC To Oshiomhole: Stop Exhibiting Executive Rascality – Sahara Reporters

#1
Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party is still intact, claiming that the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has no power to dissolve the executives of the party.

It warned the chairman from exhibiting executive rascality. Chairman of the party in the state …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2T0RNvt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top