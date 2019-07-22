Nollywood actor and a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot has called for the federal government to place a ban on foreign films.
Elliot made this remark during an interview with HipTV. He likened the banning of foreign films to how the federal government banned rice...
via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Y9gOXe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Elliot made this remark during an interview with HipTV. He likened the banning of foreign films to how the federal government banned rice...
via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Y9gOXe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]