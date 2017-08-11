Submit Post Advertise

Metro IMSU Lecturer Flogs Female Student to Coma [VIDEO]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Aug 11, 2017 at 5:42 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A lecturer with the Imo State University, identified as Prof. Egbe Richard, from the Faculty of Social Sciences has reportedly flogged a female student until she fainted.
    imsu student 2.PNG
    In a video gone viral on social media, the 300 level student was being carried by other students who seem to be rushing her to the hospital.

    A voice was heard saying, “Egbe Richard don kill person o,” while pictures show wounds on the student’s body.

    The lecturer was said to have used his belt to flog the student of Nutrition and Dietetics who went for her exams Friday morning.

    See video below:


     
    kemi, Aug 11, 2017 at 5:42 PM
    #1



    Comments