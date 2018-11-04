Entertainment Ini Dima Okojie: Classy thespian – Newtelegraph

#1
Beautiful Ini Dima Okojie is one of the few Nollywood actresses that have excelled in her passion and also slays in her fashion style.

Ini hails from Edo State and was born on the 24th of June, 1990 in Lagos State, where she also grew up.....



via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2ztfsfE

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top