Entertainment Ini Edo, Olu Jacobs Lead Cast of Nollywood Movie, 'My City'


Nollywood actress and Globacom ambassador, Ini Edo, popular actor, Olu Jacobs and Ghanaian actor, Joseph Benjamin lead other prominent names in the Nigerian movie industry in a new movie titled 'My City,' which is presently being shot and directed by Earnest Obi.

According to the producer of the movie, Bobby Ogoloma, who doubles as an actor, the new movie is being shot in Port Harcourt and will have its concluding scenes shot in London, Italy and France.

The movie, 'My City' borders on true-life story of a group of youngsters who left their country illegally to seek greener pastures abroad.

Ogoloma noted that the movie was aimed at encouraging Nigerian youths who are obsessed with plans of traveling abroad that they can achieve their dreams in Nigeria.

The film features top Nollywood actors and actresses like Yul Edochie, Ini Edo, Olu Jacobs, Joseph Benjamin, Gentle Jack, Ernest Obi, Fedrick Leonard, amongst others.

Source: TheSun

#MyCity #IniEdo #OluJacobs #BobbyOgoloma

