Inside details of Nigeria's controversial #NCDCBill
A bill that seeks to replace the Quarantine Act with a Control of Infectious Disease Act quickly passed first and second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
www.premiumtimesng.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Osinbajo says Nigeria’s population challenge in fight against coronavirus – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Summons NCDC Boss, Health Minister Over Strange Deaths In Kano – Sahara Reporters
|Political News
|0