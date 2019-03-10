Iniobong Ekong is a retired captain in the Nigerian army and a security aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.
In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Cletus Ukpong, he revealed how he was arrested by the Nigerian army on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential election. …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NSbLqH
Get More Nigeria Political News
In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Cletus Ukpong, he revealed how he was arrested by the Nigerian army on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential election. …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NSbLqH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]