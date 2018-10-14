Business Intra-Africa Trade: West Africa to interlink payment system – Vanguard News

To make trading between African countries easier, West African countries have joined forces to interlink their payment system. The Director-General, West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), Mrs Ngozi Egbuna made this known on Sunday in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the IMF/WB Annual Meetings in Bali. …




