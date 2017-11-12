Submit Post Advertise

IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu Put 11.6 Million Igbo Lives At Risk - Kalu

    According to the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kalu, the activities of the now proscribed Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, has put the lives of Igbo people living outside the South – East at risk.

    In an interview published by Vanguard, he said:

    "But let me point out that the agitation on the part of Nnamdi Kanu was not done within the ambit of the law. If you have any grievance, it is incumbent on you to explore all legal avenues to redress it. It is not something you begin to militarize the environment to achieve.

    "That is exactly what happened. Immediately after the curfew was imposed, what the House did was to condemn Kanu and adopted the position of the South-East governors by proscribing IPOB. Let me quickly point out, the young man possibly didn’t know that as at the time he was doing those things, 11.6million Igbos live outside Abia.

    "They live in all states of the north and if anything had happened to the few northerners that were in Abia, those 11.6million Igbos may have come to harm.
     

    Comments