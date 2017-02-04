In defiance of the new sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration, Iran held a military exercise today. FOX NEWS reports that during the exercise, a senior commander of Iran’s Revolution Guard said the country’s missiles will come down on the country’s enemies if they do wrong. “If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them,” Gen. Amir Ali Haijazadeh said. The aim of the exercise, held in Semnan province, was to “showcase the power of Iran’s revolution and to dismiss the sanctions,” Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards website said.